€40m star’s representatives in Manchester ahead of move to Man United, midfielder viewed as successor to Carrick

Napoli midfielder Jorginho could be set for a move to Old Trafford with representatives having traveled to Manchester.

Napoli midfielder Jorginho’s representatives have traveled to Manchester ahead of talks with Man United.

A report from Rai Sport has stated that the midfielder’s representatives are in the North of England to discuss the United situation.

The Sun have suggested that a move to United would make sense for the Red Devils with Jorginho a natural successor to Michael Carrick who is expected to retire at the end of the current season.

Alike to Carrick, Jorginho is a deep-lying midfielder who possesses a fantastic vision and ability to thread quality balls through some of Europe’s best defensive units.

Jorginho has been at the forefront of a superb season for his current club Napoli who have established a surprise charge for the Serie A title.

Napoli currently sit on-top of Serie A and are one point ahead of title holders Juventus.

The midfielder is likely to come at a price for United however if they were to agree a deal for him with 90min.com reporting this month that the star could be at the centre of a €40m battle between Man City and Man United.