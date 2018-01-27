£200million Premier League star makes big demand to seal Real Madrid transfer

Real Madrid face a struggle in their transfer pursuit of Harry Kane

The Tottenham striker has been linked with a £200million move to Madrid

However, Kane isn’t keen on playing under manager Zinedine Zidane

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is not keen on sealing a transfer to Real Madrid as long as Zinedine Zidane remains their manager, according to reports in Spain.

The Daily Mail have linked the England international has a potential £200million target for Real this summer after his tremendous goalscoring form in the Premier League in recent seasons.

Kane could certainly be a fine upgrade on the likes of Karim Benzema at the Bernabeu after a disappointing season, but the change may have to come with the manager first.

Don Balon claim Kane is unsure about a move to Real to play under Zidane, who has struggled to impress this term despite a fast start to life as the club’s manager.

The Frenchman won two Champions League titles and La Liga in his first two seasons in charge of Los Blancos, but now seems to be losing the ability to spark this squad of players into life.

Real’s title hopes look dead in the water already and they were also dumped out of Copa del Rey this week in a shock home defeat to Leganes.

Don Balon claim Kane would rather move to Madrid if he had the chance to work under current Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino again.

Luckily for him, another report from the Mail claims Real have already opened talks over luring Pochettino to Madrid as a potential Zidane replacement.