Fee agreed: Liverpool close to finalising £25million forward transfer

Liverpool look closer to finalising the transfer of Daniel Sturridge to Inter Milan

The Reds striker will join on an initial loan before a £25m permanent move

Sturridge’s move is being held up but looks to be edging closer to completion

Liverpool reportedly look closer to finalising a transfer move for Daniel Sturridge to Inter Milan on an initial loan before a £25million permanent deal.

The England international looks likely to be on his way out of Anfield before the end of January, despite some talk of the move being held up.

Still, according to Corriere dello Sport, translated by Sport Witness, it looks like Sturridge’s future is settled and a deal is now edging closer to completion.

Despite a bright start to life at Liverpool playing alongside Luis Suarez in attack, Sturridge is no longer first choice for the Reds after a series of injury struggles.

Many fans will be disappointed to see a talented player move on, though at least they don’t seem to run the risk of losing him to a Premier League rival.

Sport Witness mentions interest from West Ham and Newcastle as well, but claim the 28-year-old is eager to try a new challenge abroad.

If he gets back to his best any time soon, Sturridge could prove an astute purchase for Inter Milan, who are trying to bring him in as a replacement for Eder up front, according to Sport Witness’ account of Corriere dello Sport’s report.

Liverpool may end up being a little light up front if this move does go through, having already lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona this January without bringing in a replacement.