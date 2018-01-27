Champions League giants ready to pay world record transfer fee for Manchester United star

Real Madrid are ready to pay £100million for David de Gea

The Manchester United goalkeeper is among three of their top targets

Real could pay a world-record fee for a ‘keeper to land De Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is one of three top transfer targets for Real Madrid as they line up a stunning summer spending spree, according to reports.

The Spain international has been one of the finest players in the world in his position for a number of years now, and is wanted again at the Bernabeu.

This follows BBC Sport reporting that De Gea’s 2015 move to Madrid fell through at the last minute, but he’s clearly remained on their radar since then.

According to the Daily Mail, Real are now ready to pay as much as £100million to finally bring De Gea in this summer, in what would be a world-record transfer fee for a goalkeeper.

While this seems a lot to pay for one of the less glamorous positions on the football pitch, it’s clear De Gea is a match-winner in that role and worth the investment.

The 27-year-old has made the Premier League Team of the Year four times and won Manchester United’s player of the year three times in recent seasons, showing just how much of a stand-out performer he really is.

De Gea’s recent performance in a 3-1 away to Arsenal was one of the most memorable by a goalkeeper in one match in the Premier League era.

If he were to move for £100m, it would eclipse the current world-record fee paid for a ‘keeper by Manchester City for Ederson last summer.