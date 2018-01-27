Jose Mourinho prepared to sanction surprise £52.6million Manchester United transfer

Manchester United could pay the release clause of Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam

The Algeria international’s buy-out clause is £52.6million

Jose Mourinho remains keen on signing a left-back despite Luke Shaw’s improvement

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly prepared for his club to meet the £52.6million release clause of Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam.

The Algeria international has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils despite the recent fine form of Luke Shaw in that part of the pitch.

Mourinho has publicly praised Shaw’s improvement, but it seems a new signing for the left-hand side of his defence remains a priority as they could spend big on improving that area.

According to RAI Sport, as translated by the Daily Mirror, United could be ready to pay the £52.6m buy-out clause required to trigger a deal.

Ghoulam is currently out injured and is not expected to return for another month, so it remains to be seen if he is a January target or one for the summer.

The Mirror adds that the 26-year-old’s fine performances in Serie A have also seen him attract some interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mourinho has had a successful January with the signing of Alexis Sanchez from rivals Arsenal, and strengthening his defence could be a sensible next step in the transfer market.