Video: Ander Herrera explains what impressed him most about Alexis Sanchez’s Manchester United debut

Ander Herrera has discussed Manchester United new-boy Alexis Sanchez

The Chilean made his Red Devils debut in the win over Yeovil Town

Herrera was a big fan of Sanchez’s tremendous work rate and commitment

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho prepared to sanction surprise £52.6million Manchester United transfer

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has explained what impressed him most about Alexis Sanchez’s debut for the club in last night’s win over Yeovil Town.

The Chile international, who joined from rivals Arsenal at the start of the week, made his debut in this FA Cup fourth round win, setting up Herrera for one of the goals.

But more than his creative play up front, Herrera says he was most impressed by the way Sanchez committed himself to helping out in defence and doing his best to win the ball back as soon as possible.

The 29-year-old was known for his work rate at Arsenal as well, having often been described as the archetypal ‘street footballer’ with the way he puts himself about up front.

Herrera is a tireless midfield battler himself, so it’s little surprise to see him highlight that aspect of Sanchez’s game after his first appearance for United.

Sanchez scored in two FA Cup finals for Arsenal, so will hope this is the start of lifting the trophy again with his new club.