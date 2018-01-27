“Sell him” – Tottenham fans furious with £30m star after “embarrassing” performance in FA Cup upset

Tottenham were held to a draw this evening against League 2 side Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Newport will now travel to Wembley for a replay and only missed out on a victory due to a late Harry Kane equaliser for Tottenham.

Spurs fans were furious with one Tottenham star in particular and directed their rage at Moussa Sissoko.

Spurs were on the receiving end of a huge upset in the FA Cup and were only spared further blushes thanks to a Harry Kane equaliser on the 82nd minute.

Mauricio Pochettino fielded a strong side for Tottenham with Harry Kane and Eric Dier both starting.

However, Padraig Armond gave Newport the lead in the 38th minute and Spurs had to rely on substitutes Dele Alli and Heung Min Son to help rescue a draw for the North London side.

Spurs fans were understandably furious with the upset and many directed their frustration at one player in particular.

Moussa Sissoko has struggled to cement a place in the Tottenham starting eleven since singing for £30m in the summer of 2016 from Newcastle United. (Fee per Sky Sports)

Many Spurs fans highlighted another poor display from the Frenchman today and some even suggested that star should be sold after his performance.

Useless, shocking, embarrassing, no desire, and that’s just sissoko, the whole team need a good fucking look at themselves!! Deserve to go out! — Dean (@spurs1206) January 27, 2018

They played well but spurs were embarassing, sissoko is a joke! — david morgan (@ddmorg50) January 27, 2018

How is Moussa sissoko still kicking a ball about for a living man?he’s horrific — dob (@Dobbo_sam) January 27, 2018

Sissoko is with out a doubt the worst technical footballer we have ever had. Please sell him — gareth lamkin (@GarethLamkin) January 27, 2018

Sell or give away Sissoko and Llorente. #coys — Chris (@ChesneyStalks) January 27, 2018