“Still horrible” – Liverpool fans hammer Reds’ “laughing stock” of a defence following first half against West Brom

Liverpool went into half time 3-1 down against the Baggies

Away side had goal ruled out by VAR midway through first half

Reds looking to get back to winning ways following defeat to Swansea on Monday

Liverpool fans took to Twitter at half time today to slate their side’s defensive performance in their first half against West Brom in the FA Cup 4th round today.

The home side took the lead in the fifth minute, after a fantastic chip from Roberto Firmino gave Jurgen Klopp’s side a perfect start.

The away side then equalised just a minute later after shot from Jay Rodriguez flew into the top corner to draw Alan Pardew’s side level.

West Brom then took the lead just five minutes later after a cross into the box was tucked home by Jay Rodriguez to put the Baggies ahead.

Liverpool then found themselves 3-1 down just before the break, after a cross into the box was turned into his own net by Joel Matip as the Reds entered half time two goals down.

During the break, fans took to social media to slate the performance of Liverpool defence following their poor first half showing.

Here are a few select tweets from fans criticising the Reds’ backline following the first 45 minutes at Anfield.

Typical Liverpool… SMH even with the VVD the defence is still horrible ?? — Stanley ?? (@solo_zee) January 27, 2018

Liverpool will never win a thing without a decent keeper and defence. How it hasn’t been addressed is just hilarious… bit of a laughing stock IVWBA — Kevin Jones (@kevj1984) January 27, 2018

Liverpool defence issa joke…. even with the 75M Van Dijk. — K9 DE ULTIMATE? (@kanu_oj) January 27, 2018

Gees Liverpool fans must be happy they purchased Virgil van Dijk to sure up their defence. This is embarrassing. HT trail 3-1 to WBA. #FACup #Anfield — willy (@willgotsis) January 27, 2018

Forget the Mane Mane song and start singing "Defence is something that Liverpool use to know"??? #LFCWBA — Tauriq Mohidin (@tauriq2712) January 27, 2018

It’s going to take a lot more than a £75 million defender to sort out Liverpool’s defence…. ??? #LIVWBA #FACup — Matthew Charles (@theDiablo_96) January 27, 2018

VAR apart, Liverpool have been atrocious in midfield and defence. Really poor. — McNulty (@McN_lty) January 27, 2018