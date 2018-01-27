“Still horrible” – Liverpool fans hammer Reds’ “laughing stock” of a defence following first half against West Brom

Liverpool fans took to Twitter at half time today to slate their side’s defensive performance in their first half against West Brom in the FA Cup 4th round today.

The home side took the lead in the fifth minute, after a fantastic chip from Roberto Firmino gave Jurgen Klopp’s side a perfect start.

The away side then equalised just a minute later after shot from Jay Rodriguez flew into the top corner to draw Alan Pardew’s side level.

West Brom then took the lead just five minutes later after a cross into the box was tucked home by Jay Rodriguez to put the Baggies ahead.

Liverpool then found themselves 3-1 down just before the break, after a cross into the box was turned into his own net by Joel Matip as the Reds entered half time two goals down.

During the break, fans took to social media to slate the performance of Liverpool defence following their poor first half showing.

Here are a few select tweets from fans criticising the Reds’ backline following the first 45 minutes at Anfield.

