Bad news for Liverpool: manager Jurgen Klopp resigned to losing key Reds ace in summer

Club are reportedly sure that the player will not be departing Anfield in the January transfer window

Player’s deal runs out at the end of the season and will be able to leave on a free should he not agree a new contract

Klopp has said that “sometimes a player just wants to sit out his contract”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly accepted the fact that German international Emre Can will be leaving the club in the summer.

This is according to the Sun, who are reporting that the player is out of contract with the Reds in the summer, and that the Liverpool boss is resigned to losing the player once his contract runs out.

BILD are stating that, as re-reported by the Sun, in an interview with DAZN, Klopp said that “Sometimes a player just wants to sit out his contract. That’s not cool for the club, but there are moments in which you have to accept it.”

Since his move to Merseyside from German outfit Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2014, Can has cemented himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at Anfield, and has become a key part of their successes and style of play.

In 158 games for the Reds, the German international has managed to amass a total of 12 goals and 10 assists, a decent return considering the player is often made to screen the Liverpool defence instead of getting forward and supporting the attack.

So far this campaign, Can has been able to make a total of 29 appearances for Klopp’s side in all competitions, a pretty good amount for someone who is out of contract in a few months.

Can’s calmness on the ball and big physical presence means that he can fit into Klopp’s style of play to a very high standard.

Following Klopp’s words, it’ll be interesting to see if the club want to bring in a replacement for the seemingly out-going Emre Can.