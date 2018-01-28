Chelsea face shock threat of £150m raid from Pep Guardiola for influential ace

Man City linked with shock move for Chelsea star in £150m bid

Blues will surely have no desire to part company with most prized asset

Report claims £350k-a-week wages could also be on offer in big-money deal

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to launch an audacious bid to try and prise Eden Hazard away from Chelsea in a £150m swoop.

The 27-year-old has been a crucial figure for the Blues since he arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2012, scoring 84 goals in 280 appearances for the club.

During that stint, he’s won two Premier League titles and the Europa League, while establishing himself as one of the best players in Europe.

However, it’s claimed that Chelsea may now come under threat in their bid to keep him, as The Mirror report that Man City could submit a stunning £150m bid to take him to the Etihad as they look to take advantage of a lack of progress in contract talks between the Belgian international and his current employers.

It would be a sensational move for Hazard, but in truth, it’s difficult to see Chelsea allowing it to happen as while it’s one thing to lose their best player to an interested party like Real Madrid, as noted in the report, they’ll be desperate to avoid seeing the forward join a direct Premier League rival.

Further, it’s claimed that Hazard could earn around £350,000-a-week with City, and so the financial side of the deal is arguably appealing for both parties as the Premier League leaders are seemingly prepared to splash out to try and add a marquee signing to their squad.

With the likes of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling discovering their best form under Guardiola so far this season, it’s debatable as to whether the Spanish tactician needs to strengthen in that department.

Nevertheless, if the report is to be believed, then the Man City boss will be severely weakening a direct rival and welcoming one of the best players in Europe to his squad. That would seemingly be enough of a reason to try and sign Hazard in the near future but it would be a huge surprise if a deal went through.