Huge boost for Manchester United as exit near for £44m Ligue 1 target, superstar admits his days are numbered at current club

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit for Ligue 1 target.

Fabinho currently plays for AS Monaco and has been a longterm target for Man United and Jose Mourinho.

The midfielder has admitted that his time at his current club is numbered as an exit looks near for the Manchester United target.

The Sun have today reported comments from the midfielder who suggested his time at Monaco is coming to an end.

Fabinho stated, “If a move to a new league or a club with a bigger structure and bigger expectations, I would be interested.” Adding,”My time with Monaco was good, but I feel my time here is coming to an end.” (Comments as per the Sun)

The above report suggests that a move to either Manchester United of Manchester City could now be likely as it appears both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola could be interested in acquiring the services of the midfielder.

Fabinho was at the forefront of a sensational season with AS Monaco last year in which the club clinched an surprise league title away from rivals PSG and also made it to the Champions League semi-finals.

However, many of Monaco’s influential stars left in the summer and the club have paid the price as they trail PSG by 13 points in Ligue 1.

A report from the Express last summer claimed that United had made a £44m bid for the star and with Fabinho’s recent comments the Red Devils could soon be renewing their interest in midfielder.