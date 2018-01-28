“I’ve had enough of him” – Liverpool fans hammer “absolutely abysmal” midfield ace following FA Cup defeat

Liverpool fans took to Twitter this evening to slam the performance of midfielder Emre Can following their 3-2 loss to West Brom in the FA Cup at Anfield.

The home side opened the scoring in the fifth minute thanks to a glorious goal from Roberto Firmino, however the Reds soon found themselves behind six minutes later thanks to a quickfire double from Jay Rodriguez.

Alan Pardew’s side then found themselves 3-1 behind just before half time, as Joel Matip turned the ball into his own goal following a cross from Craig Dawson.

Liverpool then clawed a goal back through in-form forward Mo Salah, however it wasn’t enough, as Jurgen Klopp saw his side crash out of the FA Cup 4th round for the third consecutive season.

Following the match, fans took Twitter to slate the performance of German international Emre Can, who was captain for the Reds tonight.

Here are a few select tweets slating Can’s performance in Liverpool’s loss today.

