“I’ve had enough of him” – Liverpool fans hammer “absolutely abysmal” midfield ace following FA Cup defeat

Liverpool lost 3-2 to West Brom in FA Cup fourth round tie at Anfield tonight

Goals from Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino not enough for Jurgen Klopp’s side

Fans took to social media to slate one particular Reds star after the game

Liverpool fans took to Twitter this evening to slam the performance of midfielder Emre Can following their 3-2 loss to West Brom in the FA Cup at Anfield.

The home side opened the scoring in the fifth minute thanks to a glorious goal from Roberto Firmino, however the Reds soon found themselves behind six minutes later thanks to a quickfire double from Jay Rodriguez.

Alan Pardew’s side then found themselves 3-1 behind just before half time, as Joel Matip turned the ball into his own goal following a cross from Craig Dawson.

Liverpool then clawed a goal back through in-form forward Mo Salah, however it wasn’t enough, as Jurgen Klopp saw his side crash out of the FA Cup 4th round for the third consecutive season.

Following the match, fans took Twitter to slate the performance of German international Emre Can, who was captain for the Reds tonight.

Here are a few select tweets slating Can’s performance in Liverpool’s loss today.

Emre Can was given the captains armband tonight. Despite making it clear he wants to leave he was given a responsibility. He disrespected that, I've had enough of him. — Jacob (@JxcobLFC) January 27, 2018

someone explain to me ONE positive of having Emre Can in the team — sam (@lfcsamwd) January 27, 2018

This has got to be Emre Can's worst game for the club, absolutely abysmal. — Indigo ? (@IndigoLFC) January 27, 2018

Emre Can and Gini Wijnaldum have been rubbish. Our midfield is so lightweight that it's a joke. There's no creativity there. Just getting walked over. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) January 27, 2018

it's wrong to point out one player when the whole defense has been completely shamblestown but fire Emre Can into the sun — oh you beauty (but also known as nate) (@natefc) January 27, 2018

Just seen a replay of West Brom's second goal. Emre Can bypassed far, far too easily by Krychowiak in the middle of the park. Just ghosts past him. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 27, 2018

Emre Can is having a shocker here — The Anfield Chat (@TheAnfieldChat) January 27, 2018

I’m also a big Emre Can fan, but it’s not okay to have one exceptional game followed by two well below par ones. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) January 27, 2018