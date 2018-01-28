Liverpool on verge of agreeing January deal after demands drastically cut

Liverpool linked with agreeing on sensible deal before transfer deadline

Reds ready to cut demands in half to allow star to leave Anfield on loan

Will be huge boost for World Cup hopes and opportunity to prove himself abroad

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge is reportedly set to leave Anfield ahead of the transfer deadline as he eyes a loan move to Inter for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old has endured a miserable and difficult time on Merseyside in more recent seasons, as the 2013/14 campaign in which he scored 24 goals in 33 games seems a very long time ago.

Constant injury problems and fierce competition for places under Jurgen Klopp have been a real frustration, and so an exit from Liverpool, albeit temporary, would seem like a sensible decision for all parties.

According to The Mirror, that has now edged closer to materialising after Liverpool dropped their demands for the England international, with Inter now tipped to secure a deal before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

It’s claimed that the Reds have gone from asking for a £5m loan fee to just £1.5m, while they will seemingly expect Inter to pay Sturridge’s £150,000-a-week wages.

That sounds like a much more realistic package, as naturally although the former Chelsea and Man City ace is an obvious talent and will be a boost for any side he joins, his injury track record and lack of playing time raise understandable concerns with bigger fees involved.

Nevertheless, should he now be given a clear path to join Inter, it remains to be seen whether or not he can rediscover his goalscoring touch and fitness.

There’s no doubt that the Liverpool man will still be hopeful of making the England squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer, while a successful loan spell could yet prove his worth to Klopp and Liverpool.

That might be difficult regardless though, as with a trident of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in form, it’s difficult to see the German tactician dropping them. In turn, whether or not a depth role is something that should appeal to Sturridge moving forward is up for debate.