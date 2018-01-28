Liverpool step up pursuit of £44m-rated target as Klopp tries to address key problem area

Liverpool have reportedly already made bid for Roma goalkeeper Alisson

Brazilian ace is valued at £44m by Serie A giants, as per report

Initial bid rejected, Reds will have to return with improved offer it seems

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has an issue with his current goalkeeper options, and reports claim the club have made efforts to address it.

Having failed to settle on either Simon Mignolet or Loris Karius as his main choice over the past two seasons, it has led to uncertainty and question marks being raised over both individuals as they continue to commit errors.

Klopp arguably hasn’t helped the situation by changing it so frequently, as neither goalkeeper may have felt the full faith of their coach or been given enough time to really feel settled in the role.

Neither have seemingly done enough to convince, and that has led to speculation of Liverpool signing another shot-stopper, with The Express reporting that £44m-rated Roma goalkeeper Alisson appears to have emerged as the top option at Anfield.

Albeit it’s a setback as well as a major development, it’s claimed by Il Tempo as per the Express that the Reds have already had a bid rejected for the Brazilian international, although there is no suggestion as to how much Liverpool have offered.

The 25-year-old has made 27 appearances in all competitions so far this season, conceding 22 goals while keeping 12 clean sheets.

Further, he’s now got 22 caps for Brazil as he keeps Man City ace Ederson out of the side, and given his form and ability to make crucial saves for Roma this season, Liverpool would have to feel confident that he could be the solution that they’ve been seeking.

However, until a transfer fee is agreed between the two clubs, he will be staying in the Italian capital. With time running out ahead of Wednesday’s transfer deadline too, it doesn’t look particularly positive from a Liverpool perspective that they could get a deal done this month.

Nevertheless, if Alisson continues to impress and with the World Cup coming up this summer, the Reds will surely be well advised to swoop as early as possible as his value may only go up as Roma will want to cash in if they’re forced to part company with the Brazilian star who continues to improve.