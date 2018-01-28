Tottenham boss Pochettino looks to add more quality despite already closing in on £23m deal for Brazilian star

Mauricio Pochettino has stated that Tottenham could be looking to add more quality to their squad before the transfer window closes on Wednesday evening.

Tottenham already look to be closing in on a deal for Brazilian Lucas Moura from PSG for £23m.

The news comes after a disappointing FA Cup result with Tottenham held to a 1-1 draw by League 2 side Newport County.

A report from the Daily Mail has stated that Pochettino is open to the possibility of adding more depth to his Spurs squad.

Pochettino stated, “We are going in the last few days to see if we can add players that add good quality.” (Comments as per the Daily Mail)

However, the Tottenham boss did go on to to reinforce that Spurs would be reluctant to sign any additional players if they did not possess serious quality.

Tottenham were on the receiving end of a huge upset yesterday as League 2 side Newport County held the Premier League giants to a 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The draw could have certainly been a defining factor in Pochettino’s comments with Spurs having to rely on an 82nd minute equaliser from Harry Kane to rescue a replay.