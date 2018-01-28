Video: Man City fans furious with “blind” referee after he disallows Silva stunner for no apparent reason

Manchester City fans were furious with the referee during their fourth round FA Cup tie with Cardiff City after he disallowed a Bernardo Silva goal.

The referee deemed Leroy Sane to have obstructed the Cardiff City goalkeeper but Man City fans could see no reason for the goal to be disallowed.

Lee Mason went under further scrutiny from Man City fans after a challenge on Sane was deemed by many as a red card but was not issued by the ref.

READ ALSO: Manchester City aren’t finished with £57m Laporte deal as they eye a Serie A defender, Barcelona and Real Madrid also interested in star

Manchester City fans were furious with referee Lee Mason after he disallowed Bernardo Silva’s goal against Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Silva produced a stunning effort on the 24th minute from outside of the box which nestled into the near top corner of Neil Etheridge’s goal at the Cardiff end. However, Mason disallowed the goal to the bemusement of many fans watching.

It appears that a run across goal from Leroy Sane deemed to distract the Cardiff ‘keeper with Sane in an offside position.

Many however disagreed with the ref’s interpretation of the goal which can be seen below.

This goal for City has been ruled out for offside for interfering with the goalkeeper. The assistant and referee had 50% of the information each and then discussed. Sane, was interfering with the GKs view as the shot was taken. Do you agree? #SRS #CARMCI pic.twitter.com/FkUDQrnUkE — Stockport Referees (@StockportRefs) January 28, 2018

The afternoon got even worse for referee Lee Mason after he allowed a challenge on Leroy Sane to not merit a red card despite the pictures showing the horrific nature of the tackle.

Cardiff City taking the Sunday League saying “big challenges, let him know you’re there” very literally against Man City today ?? pic.twitter.com/eLLbQdL4qD — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 28, 2018

While many will now be calling for VAR the technology was on the receiving end of a flurry of abuse last night after it continued to disrupt Liverpool’s FA Cup loss to West Brom.

Disgusting, the ref has been genuinely awful — Mark Stringer (@Stringdog911) January 28, 2018

Good first half from Man City. Terrible from the ref disallowed goal which was a goal and a horror tackle that only got a yellow #CARMCI — Thomas Massey (@Thomas_Massey1) January 28, 2018

Ref is a joke — jas tunday (@jastunday) January 28, 2018

So much confusion in this game now @LeroySane19 was not offside that side line ref is blind. @ManCity — Nicky Failure Mitton (@mitton2) January 28, 2018