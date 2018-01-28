Video: Man City fans furious with “blind” referee after he disallows Silva stunner for no apparent reason

Posted by
Video: Man City fans furious with “blind” referee after he disallows Silva stunner for no apparent reason

Manchester City fans were furious with referee Lee Mason after he disallowed Bernardo Silva’s goal against Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Silva produced a stunning effort on the 24th minute from outside of the box which nestled into the near top corner of Neil Etheridge’s goal at the Cardiff end. However, Mason disallowed the goal to the bemusement of many fans watching.

It appears that a run across goal from Leroy Sane deemed to distract the Cardiff ‘keeper with Sane in an offside position.

Many however disagreed with the ref’s interpretation of the goal which can be seen below.

The afternoon got even worse for referee Lee Mason after he allowed a challenge on Leroy Sane to not merit a red card despite the pictures showing the horrific nature of the tackle. 

While many will now be calling for VAR the technology was on the receiving end of a flurry of abuse last night after it continued to disrupt Liverpool’s FA Cup loss to West Brom.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top