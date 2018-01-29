Chelsea told to splash out £35m to seal raid on PL rivals and solve major Conte problem

Chelsea must meet Arsenal’s £35m valuation of Giroud to solve issue up front

Blues looking to bolster Conte’s attacking options, linked with various targets

Giroud would be a loss to Arsenal, but Aubameyang signing could take priority

READ MORE: Chelsea transfer news: Two imminent deals, medical underway for CFC starlet

According to reports, Chelsea have desperately been searching for a striker to bolster their attack, and Olivier Giroud could be the solution.

The Arsenal forward has struggled to cement a place in the starting line-up this season, being limited to 25 appearances in all competitions.

That’s mostly through his involvement in the Europa League as he’s made just two starts in the Premier League all season, with a hamstring injury forcing him to miss the last six outings.

Injury aside though, it’s evident that if he has a desire to play regularly and get into the France squad this summer for the World Cup, then an exit from the Emirates may well be needed.

According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea could be the destination that he chooses, but it will take a bid of £35m to prise the French international away from north London.

Giroud seemingly fits the mould of what Antonio Conte is looking for at Chelsea, as ultimately the Blues have received some stick for the targets that they’ve been linked with, with The Sun noting that they were paired with an interest in the likes of Andy Carroll and Peter Crouch.

Evidently, Conte wants a striker capable of offering more of a presence up top with an aerial threat to compliment what Alvaro Morata offers, who has been struggling for goals recently, and Giroud certainly ticks those boxes.

However, those are surely the same strengths and characteristics that make him invaluable to Arsenal as he will continue to offer a different dynamic.

Nevertheless, it comes back to Giroud’s natural desire to play regularly and it would appear on the face of it that he would have a better chance of that at Stamford Bridge, especially if he runs the risk of falling behind Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moving forward, with the Mail noting how Arsenal are closing in on the signing of the latter.