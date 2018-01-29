‘FSG out now’ – Frustrated Liverpool fans vent fury amid concern over rivals

On the night that Philippe Coutinho made his full Barcelona debut, Liverpool fans were left to furiously vent their frustrations on social media.

As per BBC Sport, the Brazilian playmaker joined the Catalan giants in a £142m move at the start of January, and as it stands with just days to go until the transfer window closes, Liverpool have yet to bring in a replacement.

SEE MORE: Bad news for Liverpool: manager Jurgen Klopp resigned to losing key Reds ace in summer

Poor results have seemingly sparked an angry reaction from supporters too, with Jurgen Klopp’s side falling to a shock defeat at the hands of Swansea City who sit bottom of the Premier League, while they were dumped out of the FA Cup by West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

Combine that with speculation linking their league rivals with significant moves in the transfer market, as detailed in the tweets below, it has led to a growing concern for many LFC fans.

While they did splash out £75m on defender Virgil van Dijk, as noted by BBC Sport, which does incidentally address a major weakness in the current squad, it doesn’t cater for the loss of one of their best players.

Coutinho was a real creative spark for Liverpool behind their attacking trident, stringing things together and feeding the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane while also scoring goals himself.

In turn, his departure has undoubtedly hurt Liverpool, and fears are growing for some fans over their hopes for this season unless a late signing is made, while others vented their anger towards owners FSG as they await for some transfer news in the coming days with regards to who will replace Coutinho.

Arsenal replacing Sanchez with Aubameyang AND Mkhitaryan in the space of 2 weeks. We’ve sold Coutinho, and the club is doing fuck all!!! FSG OUT NOW — Liverpool Family (@lfc_family) January 28, 2018

Arsenal replacing Alexis Sanchez with Henrikh Mkhitaryan & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang while we sell Phillipe Coutinho & do nothing about it. Brilliant. — – (@AnfieldRd96) January 28, 2018

And where did the money come from for those players? Coutinho sale. We will never ever progress mate when we’re consistently selling our best players, simple as that. FSG aren’t arsed about trophies lad, we’re just a business to them. — DannyHLFC (@danny_hlfc) January 28, 2018

Torres was right to leave

Sterling was right to leave

Suarez was right to leave

Coutinho was right to leave

Salah will be right to leave

No ambition to win trophies#FSGOUT — Liverpool Family (@lfc_family) January 28, 2018

Arsenal replacing Sanchez with Aubameyang & Mkhitaryan in the space of 2 weeks. We’ve sold Coutinho, lost our spark and lost against the two bottom clubs in the space of two weeks. We’re also not buying a replacement. — Anfield Leak (@AnfieldLeak) January 28, 2018

Klopp calling FSG out for not willing to spend for Coutinho’s replacement. Always knew it was the issue, didn’t think Klopp wanted to go without a replacement. Hope FSG actually pull their weight and deliever by signing Lemar, it’s frustrating to see other teams strengthening. — Samuel (@VintageSalah) January 28, 2018

No top club in the world let’s Coutinho go without a replacement lied up, no one it was lunacy and I don’t care what PR spin we are fed by Liverpool friendly journos, it was pure madness — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) January 28, 2018

Honestly, what if we crash out to Porto? Coutinho void not filled. Where does Klopp stand then? Worrying times. — Anfield Leak (@AnfieldLeak) January 28, 2018

City lose nobody but sign Laporte, maybe Fred. Utd willingly let Mkhitaryan go to get Sanchez. Arsenal lose Sanchez, but get a good replacement in Mkhitaryan & then buy Aubemayang. Spurs look like adding Lucas Moura. LFC lose Coutinho but add VvD. — Kevin (@emptyMINDZ) January 28, 2018

Liverpool have sold Coutinho for 142m

Klopp: We have Lallana as a replacement

Klopp: Lallana out injured again Lemar available and we still won’t sign him — M.K (@ManeIikeSadio) January 28, 2018

Why are Liverpool so scared of paying big for someone? Yeah maybe £90 mil for Lemar would be too much but if we don’t act fast we’ll have no coutinho replacement and no top 4 imo — ¥ (@VirgilDanVijk) January 28, 2018