‘FSG out now’ – Frustrated Liverpool fans vent fury amid concern over rivals

On the night that Philippe Coutinho made his full Barcelona debut, Liverpool fans were left to furiously vent their frustrations on social media.

As per BBC Sport, the Brazilian playmaker joined the Catalan giants in a £142m move at the start of January, and as it stands with just days to go until the transfer window closes, Liverpool have yet to bring in a replacement.

Poor results have seemingly sparked an angry reaction from supporters too, with Jurgen Klopp’s side falling to a shock defeat at the hands of Swansea City who sit bottom of the Premier League, while they were dumped out of the FA Cup by West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

Combine that with speculation linking their league rivals with significant moves in the transfer market, as detailed in the tweets below, it has led to a growing concern for many LFC fans.

While they did splash out £75m on defender Virgil van Dijk, as noted by BBC Sport, which does incidentally address a major weakness in the current squad, it doesn’t cater for the loss of one of their best players.

Coutinho was a real creative spark for Liverpool behind their attacking trident, stringing things together and feeding the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane while also scoring goals himself.

In turn, his departure has undoubtedly hurt Liverpool, and fears are growing for some fans over their hopes for this season unless a late signing is made, while others vented their anger towards owners FSG as they await for some transfer news in the coming days with regards to who will replace Coutinho.

