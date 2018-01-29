Great news for Tottenham, £25m transfer fee agreed as signing close

Tottenham reportedly reach £25m agreement with PSG for Lucas Moura

Brazilian has already agreed on personal terms, as per report

Solid addition for Spurs to add different dynamic to their attack

Tottenham have been quiet in the transfer window to this point, but Lucas Moura could reportedly join the club ahead of Wednesday’s deadline.

The 25-year-old has effectively been frozen out at Paris Saint-Germain, making just six appearances all season while he hasn’t played a Ligue 1 game since November 4.

In turn, for the sake of his career in terms of playing regular football and getting back into the picture for Brazil, a move elsewhere is needed and Tottenham are reportedly going to provide him with that fresh start.

According to The Guardian, Spurs and PSG have agreed on a £25m transfer fee, while an agreement on personal terms is said to have already been reached.

As a result, it would appear as though there are mere formalities standing in the way of the Brazilian international being unveiled as a Tottenham player with the deadline fast approaching.

Mauricio Pochettino has a whole host of top attacking options at his disposal at the club already, with Harry Kane leading the likes of Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-min Son.

However, there is still an over-reliance on their talismanic forward to score goals, as evidenced by the fact that he’s bagged 30 goals in 30 games so far this season, and rescued his side in their FA Cup tie with Newport County at the weekend.

As a result, adding Moura will bring a different dynamic to their attack given his directness, speed and eye for goal, and so it looks to be a sensible addition from Pochettino.

Naturally, he will have to adapt to the Premier League, but on paper, this looks like a good bit of business with PSG clearly having a hard time involving him after signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer with competition for places fierce in the French capital.