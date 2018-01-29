Man Utd transfer news: Mourinho opens door for one exit but desperate for key MUFC star to stay

Man Utd could allow Ibrahimovic to leave, as per Mourinho

However, United boss doesn’t want to lose Fellaini

Candid press conference with Portuguese tactician

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has been speaking about his current squad, offering updates on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marouane Fellaini.

As reported by ESPN on Monday morning, Ibrahimovic is being linked with a move to LA Galaxy, with the 36-year-old still currently recovering from injury.

It’s been a memorable 18 months for the Swedish legend, as he’s scored 29 goals in 53 games for the Red Devils, winning the Europa League, League Cup and Community Shield to add to the countless other trophies that he’s collected over the course of his glittering career.

However, a serious knee injury last season has seemingly wrecked any plans of an extended stay at Old Trafford, with Man Utd now being linked with letting him leave.

That seems to be the message from Mourinho, who spoke to the media on Monday and revealed that he won’t stand in the way of the veteran leaving if that is indeed his wish.

“Zlatan is in the last year of his contract,” he’s quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “If that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country we are here to help and to create conditions for that to happen, not to make his life difficult.”

Given the experience that he has and the quality despite edging closer to the end of his career, it will be a blow for United to lose him. However, having brought in Alexis Sanchez this month coupled with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, Mourinho is in a much stronger place now than when he first took Ibrahimovic to Manchester.

Mourinho wants Fellaini to stay with Man Utd

While that suggested there will be an exit in the near future, Mourinho took a different stance on midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

As noted by The Telegraph, the Belgian international will see his current contract with United expire at the end of the season, with a real risk now that he could leave for nothing.

That isn’t something that Mourinho wants to see, as he has reiterated his desire to see the combative midfielder sign a renewal and stay with him at Old Trafford.

“He is a very important player for me,” Mourinho added, as per Sky Sports. “He is a great professional that is giving everything he can to help the team. There is a desire from myself, the board and the payer to stay together.”

Time will tell whether or not he gets his wish and sees Fellaini put pen to paper on a new deal, but with Michael Carrick set to retire at the end of the season, Mourinho can’t afford to be left too light in midfield beyond the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera.