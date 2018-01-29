Photo: Arsenal fan gets Aubameyang shirt printed ahead of expected £60m signing

Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but for one fan, the wait is too much.

As per Sky Sports, the Gunners have a £60m agreement in principle for the 28-year-old striker, as they look to complete a deal before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

Should a move materialise, it would reunite the Gabon international with former Borussia Dortmund teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who joined Arsenal in the swap deal with Manchester United that took Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford earlier this month.

In turn, although Arsene Wenger has lost one of his best players, he will arguably be content if he can fill that void with the Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang pairing to provide creativity and goals to more than make up for Sanchez’s departure.

For Twitter use @68_Bazza though, the anxious wait to see whether or not Aubameyang joins was too much, as he’s gone ahead with getting his shirt ready for the marquee signing to arrive at the Emirates, as seen in the tweet below.

Arsenal fans have already got their shirts printed!

He’s also committed to the No.14 and so he’ll undoubtedly be hoping he’s got it spot on and there will be plenty following him should the prolific forward complete his move to north London and the above gets confirmed.

It’s a significant number for Arsenal given Thierry Henry previously wore it during his glittering spell with the Premier League giants, and now time will tell if Aubameyang will follow in his footsteps and look to be the latest goalscoring hero for the Gunners faithful. Fair play to this fan though for going in early…