‘Poor excuse of a pundit’ – Man Utd fans blast Sky Sports pundit over Marcus Rashford claim

Jamie Redknapp has sparked quite the reaction from some Man Utd supporters over a particular statement concerning Marcus Rashford.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Red Devils brought in Alexis Sanchez in this transfer window, and Redknapp was discussing the negative impact that that could have on Rashford.

Naturally, there is a case to be made as it’s additional direct competition on the wing and the 29-year-old has proven his class for Barcelona and Arsenal time and time again. That in turn would suggest that he will be given the nod by Jose Mourinho, provided he’s in good form.

A knock-on effect of that is potentially seeing Rashford play less, but given he’s already made 36 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists, it’s difficult to really get on board with Redknapp’s assertion that the 20-year-old should be concerned for his future at Old Trafford.

He still has a major role to play for Man Utd as evidenced by how much Mourinho has looked to him this year, and so while Redknapp makes a fair point about his playing time perhaps being reduced, the suggestion that he may even have to leave is a bit far-fetched.

At just 20 years of age, having come through the United youth ranks and impressed for the senior side, he’s surely still got plenty to offer Man Utd for many more years to come. These fans seem to agree…

