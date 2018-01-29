‘Poor excuse of a pundit’ – Man Utd fans blast Sky Sports pundit over Marcus Rashford claim

Jamie Redknapp has sparked quite the reaction from some Man Utd supporters over a particular statement concerning Marcus Rashford.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Red Devils brought in Alexis Sanchez in this transfer window, and Redknapp was discussing the negative impact that that could have on Rashford.

Naturally, there is a case to be made as it’s additional direct competition on the wing and the 29-year-old has proven his class for Barcelona and Arsenal time and time again. That in turn would suggest that he will be given the nod by Jose Mourinho, provided he’s in good form.

A knock-on effect of that is potentially seeing Rashford play less, but given he’s already made 36 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists, it’s difficult to really get on board with Redknapp’s assertion that the 20-year-old should be concerned for his future at Old Trafford.

He still has a major role to play for Man Utd as evidenced by how much Mourinho has looked to him this year, and so while Redknapp makes a fair point about his playing time perhaps being reduced, the suggestion that he may even have to leave is a bit far-fetched.

At just 20 years of age, having come through the United youth ranks and impressed for the senior side, he’s surely still got plenty to offer Man Utd for many more years to come. These fans seem to agree…

? “He might have to go in the end.” ? Jamie thinks it could be time to wave goodbye to Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United career. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Zd6E525pxg — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) January 29, 2018

Hasnt @MarcusRashford played in every game this season!? @SkySportsNews utter dribble again from a poor excuse of a pundit — Si (@TheMadBumble) January 29, 2018

honestly, jesus christ rashford has played in every PL game this season. — Connor (@ConnorChilly) January 29, 2018

Rashford has featured in more games than any other United player this season ??? — Daniel Owens (@D_Owens1998) January 29, 2018

He’s 20..? — Daniel Tuck (@7dantucker) January 29, 2018

Rashford has made more appearances than any other United player this season. Jamie is thick as pig shite. — Lennon (@lennexperience) January 29, 2018

He’s played in nearly every prem game this season, he’s having plenty of game time, how does redknapp get paid for spouting this rubbish — brian roberts (@brianrobs) January 29, 2018

Rubbish! Having a bit of a bad season, just needs to improve on his form. He’s only 20 after all. — Dean Rodgers (@DeanoR82) January 29, 2018

“he’s not getting regular games before Sanchez”

He’s been involved in every game this season, league and cup, as the only United player. Quality journalism. — MerlinUnited (@MerlinUnited) January 29, 2018

He’s played in every single game this season and when Everton played Calvert Lewis upfront at start of season you was saying he’s to young for that position and should learn his trade out wide to start with! — Joshua Lucas (@josh_lucas11) January 29, 2018

he is clueless. Why would Rashford leave? He’s still a very young player and has plenty of time to learn from top players around him — EyesWideMusic (@eyeswidemusic) January 29, 2018

20-years-old, played in every single game this season. Give it a rest. — Connor Davey (@CJDavey) January 29, 2018