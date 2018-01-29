‘What a ridiculous statement’ – Liverpool fans furious with LFC transfer plan

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has sparked an angry reaction from some supporters after confirming that the club will not sign a Philippe Coutinho replacement this month.

As per BBC Sport, the Brazilian playmaker sealed a £142m move to Barcelona at the start of January, leaving the Reds to deal with the loss of one of their best players.

While the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been decisive this season, Coutinho was integral to their play in a deeper creative role, and Liverpool certainly have a void to fill.

However, as seen in the video below, Klopp has ruled out the signing of a replacement in the final three days of the January transfer window, and it hasn’t gone down well with the LFC faithful who evidently believe it’s a mistake to wait until the summer.

Ultimately, results aren’t helping the mood at Anfield either after losing to Swansea City in the Premier League before crashing out of the FA Cup at the hands of West Bromwich Albion, the two sides sitting at the bottom of the top flight.

Combine that with the lack of transfer activity beyond the signing of Virgil van Dijk, who in fairness did address a key weakness in the squad, and it’s seemingly leading to plenty of concern from a Liverpool perspective.

Signing a player to make up for the loss of Coutinho would have gone a long way in lifting spirits, but it doesn’t sound as though these Liverpool fans are too impressed with the fact that they won’t be expecting any developments in the next 48 hours…

“Phil Coutinho is not to replace in this transfer window. We can stop thinking about it.” Klopp explains why he won’t be replacing Coutinho this month. pic.twitter.com/a9jh6GppEL — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 29, 2018

What a ridiculous statement. Bloody sell your best player in the middle of the season lose to Swansea get dumped out of the FA cup and then say we don’t replacement. Are you joking with us? — BLD (@bld5555) January 29, 2018

So basically saying we won’t finish top 4 this season — Guy Bishopp (@GbearguyGuy) January 29, 2018

Enough of this BS, Jurgen! What you/FSG are doing now makes absolutely no sense. Ambitious club would strengthen the squad; not weaken it. — LFC 12th Man (@LFC12thMan_) January 29, 2018

Small club mentality we’ve had years of mediocrity we’ve become used to it and except it without question — Steve Swain (@steve74lfc) January 29, 2018

If you wont replace him, dont sell him!!! Every team is stronger now but we keep selling our best players. What kind of logic is this???? — Red Believer (@Blue_X_BLu) January 29, 2018

The man is now a seasoned FSG PR BS Puppet… geez… he has changed since walking in to LFC. No wonder his ex players don’t wanna follow him… they see through this BS. I hoped he would be stronger than this, but the whole “WTF was that” interview showed he is up Henry’s a..! — RB (@KingKopite) January 29, 2018

Yeah and every good player would want to play with us in Europa next season.. — Gautzie (@___YNWA____) January 29, 2018