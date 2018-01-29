‘What a ridiculous statement’ – Liverpool fans furious with LFC transfer plan

Posted by
‘What a ridiculous statement’ – Liverpool fans furious with LFC transfer plan

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has sparked an angry reaction from some supporters after confirming that the club will not sign a Philippe Coutinho replacement this month.

As per BBC Sport, the Brazilian playmaker sealed a £142m move to Barcelona at the start of January, leaving the Reds to deal with the loss of one of their best players.

SEE MORE: Fee agreed: Late twist as Liverpool misfit set for January exit

While the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been decisive this season, Coutinho was integral to their play in a deeper creative role, and Liverpool certainly have a void to fill.

However, as seen in the video below, Klopp has ruled out the signing of a replacement in the final three days of the January transfer window, and it hasn’t gone down well with the LFC faithful who evidently believe it’s a mistake to wait until the summer.

Ultimately, results aren’t helping the mood at Anfield either after losing to Swansea City in the Premier League before crashing out of the FA Cup at the hands of West Bromwich Albion, the two sides sitting at the bottom of the top flight.

Combine that with the lack of transfer activity beyond the signing of Virgil van Dijk, who in fairness did address a key weakness in the squad, and it’s seemingly leading to plenty of concern from a Liverpool perspective.

Signing a player to make up for the loss of Coutinho would have gone a long way in lifting spirits, but it doesn’t sound as though these Liverpool fans are too impressed with the fact that they won’t be expecting any developments in the next 48 hours…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top