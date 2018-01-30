The Arsenal player set to lose his place when Gunners complete Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer

Arsenal hope to clinch the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this January

If the deal is done, Alexandre Lacazette could lose his place up front

Arsene Wenger is said to have doubts over Lacazette’s adjustment to the Premier League

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette looks set to be the unlucky player to lose his place in the team if the Gunners complete the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Bild suggest a club-record deal is close to bring Aubameyang to the Emirates Stadium, and he looks like he could be a major upgrade on Lacazette up front.

Despite shining for Lyon last season, Lacazette has struggled to adapt in the Premier League and may face the chop from Arsene Wenger, according to L’Equipe.

The French publication suggest it will be difficult for Lacazette to keep his place with Aubameyang around, and it may mean being shifted wide by Wenger on occasion.

The France international has played there before in his career, and L’Equipe claim Wenger isn’t convinced by his start to life in England and his suitability to leading the line in such a physically challenging league.

Lacazette, 26, has just nine goals in 24 Premier League matches so far, while Aubameyang has 13 in 16 in the Bundesliga so far this term.

This seems the right move by Wenger if he can bring Aubameyang in before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Alexis Sanchez’s departure to Manchester United earlier this month also means a new top class addition at centre-forward is essential for Arsenal.