Roman Abramovich resigned to losing £150m Chelsea star amid Manchester City transfer interest

Chelsea look to be giving up on keeping Eden Hazard

Manchester City and Real Madrid have been linked with the Belgian

Chelsea could be interested in Cristiano Ronaldo as a replacement

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly starting to give up any hope of keeping star player Eden Hazard at the club amid growing transfer speculation over his future.

This is according to Don Balon, who claim the Belgian forward is keen on a move to Real Madrid, while another report from Don Balon also links him as a £150million target for rivals Manchester City.

Hazard has been one of the best players in the Premier League since he joined back in 2012, and would certainly fit in as a Galactico buy for Real Madrid if Chelsea were to let him go.

Don Balon suggest, however, that that could lead Chelsea to look into signing Cristiano Ronaldo, despite some reservations from Abramovich over the deal.

The Portugal international has looked somewhat past his best this season but could surely at least provide a good short-term option for the Blues to help them replace a player as influential as Hazard.

The priority for Chelsea will surely be to avoid losing Hazard to rivals City, who have dominated the top flight this term and who already have a frightening attack.

Hazard would certainly fit in well under Pep Guardiola but Chelsea would surely be doomed if they weakened their squad so significantly whilst also strengthening a major rival.