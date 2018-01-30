Leaked pictures show Chelsea unveiling new signing complete with shirt number

Leaked pictures show Chelsea have completed the signing of Emerson

The Brazilian left-back has been handed the number 33 shirt

Emerson has been strongly linked with the Blues and an announcement is surely imminent

Pictures have been leaked that appear to confirm Chelsea have completed the transfer of Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri, with an official announcement surely imminent.

The Brazilian has been pictured holding up a Chelsea shirt with the number 33 on it, though the location of the image is not clear.

It is also not yet entirely certain where the picture has surfaced from as it does the rounds on Twitter this evening, but it seems unlikely to be a fake.

It looks like Emerson Palmieri’s £17m move to Chelsea is complete. Official confirmation expected shortly from the club. pic.twitter.com/CK241Zci8D — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 30, 2018

The Daily Mail reported earlier today that Emerson was heading to Chelsea for a medical, and the club could do with a new signing in the left-back position.

Emerson has shone for Roma and looks up to the job of at least providing cover for Marcos Alonso, but also potentially to challenge for the Spaniard’s place in Antonio Conte’s first XI.

Chelsea haven’t had the best of January transfer windows, but fans could be happy to see a promising player with his best years ahead of him brought in in an important position.

While an announcement would now be the cherry on the cake, this leaked image almost seems as good as anything official from the club at this stage.