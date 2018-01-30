Chelsea hope to stop Eden Hazard sealing Real Madrid transfer by hiring landing quality Antonio Conte replacement

Chelsea may need to replace Antonio Conte to keep Eden Hazard

Roman Abramovich fears losing the Belgian to Real Madrid

The Chelsea owner wants Luis Enrique to replace Conte at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich reportedly hopes that hiring Luis Enrique to replace Antonio Conte could help prevent Eden Hazard sealing a transfer to Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, the Russian is concerned about the Belgium international’s future at Stamford Bridge and that he has a poor relationship with current boss Conte.

The Daily Star recently linked Enrique as a target for the Blues, and it could be that the Spanish tactician is what’s needed at the club right now after a difficult second season under Conte.

The Italian may have strolled to success in his first year in charge in 2016/17, but has seemingly been unable to take the club forward with the extra demands of playing in the Champions League.

Conte has also made a number of poor signings whilst letting key players such as Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic leave.

Enrique, meanwhile, won the treble during his time as Barcelona manager and could bring his attack-minded brand of football to west London.

It’s easy to see why that could tempt Hazard, though Don Balon claim it may be too little, too late in terms of keeping the 27-year-old away from Madrid.