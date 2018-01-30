Manchester United transfer boost as Champions League giants to launch swap deal with Chelsea

Real Madrid look set to focus on Thibaut Courtois over David de Gea

Manchester United will be happy not to lose their goalkeeper

Real could offer Raphael Varane to Chelsea to sweeten the deal

Manchester United will be relieved to hear latest transfer rumours that Real Madrid could now switch their focus from David de Gea to Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Spain international is one of the Red Devils’ most important players after becoming a world class performer since his move to Old Trafford back in 2011.

While De Gea would certainly fit the bill as a ‘Galactico’ goalkeeper for this Madrid side, Don Balon now suggest they’ve been put off trying to negotiate with a tough United outfit.

Instead, they will turn to Chelsea shot-stopper Courtois and could try to land the Belgian in a swap deal involving French defender Raphael Varane, according to Don Balon.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea would let one of the best goalkeepers in the world leave in exchange for a position they’re not exactly desperate to fill, with Courtois likely to prove close to impossible to replace.

The 25-year-old will be out of contract at the end of next season and that could be a big worry for Chelsea, however, who may end up having to accept whatever Real offer if there’s the growing risk they could lose him for free.

Varane may not have been at his very best for Real recently, but has long been considered a top talent in defence.

With David Luiz no longer a regular in Antonio Conte’s starting XI, perhaps there could be room for Varane to come in and provide them with some fresh blood in that area of the pitch.