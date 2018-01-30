Confirmed: Champions League giants in pole position to seal Liverpool transfer raid

Juventus chief Beppe Marotta has confirmed talks over signing Emre Can

The Italian giants believe they’re in a strong position to complete the transfer

Can, 24, is in the final six months of his contract with Liverpool

Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta has confirmed his club look in pole position to seal the transfer of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can after talks with the player.

The Germany international is in the final six months of his contract at Anfield and the Sun recently reported that the Reds were becoming resigned to losing him.

Can has shone during his time at Liverpool and would make a superb free transfer for Juventus if they can get the deal done, as Marotta sounds optimistic they will do.

‘We are in optimum position to achieve all the objectives we have set out,’ he told RMC Sport, as translated in the Daily Mail.

‘Talks are well underway with Emre Can, but the negotiations are not at all concluded.’

This would be the latest of a number of fine free transfers by the Italian giants in recent years, with big names like Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and Sami Khedira also among those to make their way to Turin for nothing.

Pogba was then of course sold at a huge profit, but in general Juventus will just be happy if it means majorly strengthening their team on the cheap.

Can may well feel this is a necessary step up in his career, having yet to lift silverware during his time as a Liverpool player.

This is more bad news for Jurgen Klopp, who also lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona this January.