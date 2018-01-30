£79m star threatens Chelsea swap deal, wants transfer to Manchester United to work under Jose Mourinho instead

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale wants to join Manchester United over Chelsea

This could put an end to any potential swap deal involving Eden Hazard

However, United’s interest in Bale may have cooled after signing Alexis Sanchez

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is reportedly not prepared to move to Chelsea as part of any swap deal involving Eden Hazard as he’d favour a transfer to Manchester United.

The Wales international has not had the happiest of times at the Bernabeu recently, despite an impressive trophy haul since he joined the club back in 2013.

Bale’s best form of his career still dates back to his Tottenham days and it seems he’d be keen on a return to the Premier League, but with United over Chelsea, according to Don Balon.

The report states that this means Bale could threaten any chance of Hazard moving to Madrid in a swap deal as the 28-year-old does not want to ruin his reputation with Spurs fans by joining one of their major London rivals.

Still, Bale’s desire to move to Old Trafford does not currently look mutual as United have just signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal and don’t have as much need for a new attacking player.

Bale is a similar style of wide-forward to Sanchez and it’s unclear if the two could fit in the same team for the moment, unless Mourinho were to offload others in that area.

It remains to be seen what is in store next for Bale as his future in Madrid looks in doubt but with no obvious suitors coming in for him.