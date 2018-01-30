Man Utd ace says yes to late January exit, set for Serie A move

Man Utd utility man Daley Blind reportedly agrees Roma move

Dutchman has struggled for regular playing time this season

Report adds that no agreement between United and Roma as of yet

Daley Blind has reportedly given the go ahead to leave Man Utd ahead of the January transfer deadline to join Serie A giants Roma.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular playing time this season, making just 15 appearances in all competitions as Jose Mourinho has looked to other players this year despite the Dutchman’s versatility.

Having been a regular at the start of the campaign in the Premier League, he’s played three minutes of football in the league since September, although he has been an ever-present in the Champions League through the group stage.

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio though, his time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end as he has reportedly said yes to joining Roma.

Now it remains to be seen whether or not United and the Italian giants can reach an agreement on a fee, as per Di Marzio, at which point he could be set to move to the Stadio Olimpico.

As mentioned above, Blind would be a useful asset to any club around Europe given his versatility, as he has been used in countless positions at Man Utd including left back, centre-back and in midfield under both Louis van Gaal and Mourinho.

In turn, he may plug a few gaps for Roma moving forward, while United surely won’t miss him too much given his lack of playing time this season which hasn’t adversely affected them.

Nevertheless, they’ll have to move quickly with just over 24 hours to go until the deadline closes.