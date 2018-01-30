Champions League giants line up Chelsea & Liverpool transfer raids in major rebuilding job

Real Madrid are looking at big-name transfers from the Premier League

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are being considered

Tottenham’s Harry Kane is also a target if Real cannot sign Neymar from PSG

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly wants to sign Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham’s Harry Kane if he cannot land Neymar from PSG.

According to Don Balon, PSG forward Neymar is Perez’s priority target up front, but he could turn to some of the Premier League’s biggest names if he cannot pull off this ambitious deal.

The report suggests luring the Brazil international back to Spain is unlikely, so Madrid could bring in three big names to rebuild their attack after this season’s difficulties.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema look past their best after poor returns in front of goal, while Gareth Bale has struggled with injuries over the last couple of seasons.

While it looks equally ambitious to bring in Hazard, Salah and Kane in one go, it could certainly be a fine solution to Real’s problems.

Hazard has long been one of the Premier League’s finest flair players and looks an ideal fit for Madrid’s next ‘Galactico’ signing, while Salah has started superbly at Liverpool this season.

Along with Kane, the Egypt international is an extremely prolific goal threat and the trio together could give Perez’s side one of the most deadly attacks in Europe.