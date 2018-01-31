Arsenal legend raises his major concern after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing

Arsenal completed signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on deadline day

Will provide Wenger with selection headache along with Lacazette

Henry concerned over what it means for Frenchman amid increased competition

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has questioned what the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang means for fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette.

As per BBC Sport, the Gunners splashed out £52.6m on the former Lyon striker last summer as he became their club-record signing.

However, the 26-year-old has had his struggles with finding the back of the net regularly so far this season, managing just nine goals and four assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, the additional firepower brought by Aubameyang will be a boost for Arsenal, but Henry has his concerns over how Arsene Wenger fits it all together.

Given Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil will also be knocking on the door for a place in the starting line-up to provide the creative class behind the main striker, it remains to be seen what system Wenger goes with.

Putting all four of his star men on the pitch at the same time would undoubtedly be a dream for most supporters, but whether or not it’s a realistic option is debatable as it could leave them badly unbalanced.

“Where does Lacazette fit into that?” Henry asked on Sky Sports, as reported by The Express. “He was the next best thing, came with a big transfer fee.

“Hopefully they can at times play together up front. Maybe he can use him on the right or the left coming on as a sub. I don’t think he will do it at the beginning of the game.”

Lacazette won’t have joined Arsenal to be an impact player off the bench, but as BBC Sport note, Arsenal have just spent £56m on Aubameyang who comes with a prolific record from his stint with Borussia Dortmund.

He’ll undoubtedly expect to start week in and week out if in form which leaves Wenger with what some may argue is a healthy level of competition, but it could also become an issue.