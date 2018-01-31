Real Madrid ready to accept key Chelsea demand as part of Eden Hazard swap deal transfer

Real Madrid look prepared to lose Marco Asensio to sign Eden Hazard

Chelsea want a player in exchange if they are to lose the Belgium international

The Blues would rather a young player like Asensio over Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid chiefs are reportedly open to the idea of allowing Marco Asensio to seal a transfer to Chelsea as part of any deal to bring Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu.

According to Don Balon, Blues owner Roman Abramovich is considering his options as he seems to have become resigned to the idea of being forced to let Hazard move to Real.

The Spanish outlet claims Cristiano Ronaldo was considered by Chelsea, and it’s clear the Portuguese superstar could have been a decent short-term fix for the club.

However, Ronaldo has not looked at his best this season and is about to turn 33, so Chelsea may be wise in thinking more long-term by deciding they want Asensio instead.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, but has struggled to gain as much playing time for Los Blancos this season.

Because of this, Don Balon claim Real believe it could be a good piece of business to let him go and complete the signing of a more established world class performer in the form of Hazard.

The Belgium international is certainly in the ‘Galactico’ mould after starring in the Premier League down the years, while Chelsea will surely feel they’ve done well to replace him with a young talent like Asensio.

Madrid could badly do with a revamp up front after a weak attempt at retaining their La Liga title this season with the likes of Ronaldo and Karim Benzema looking well past their best.