Chelsea star left out of squad for Bournemouth ahead of deadline day transfer

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is reportedly out of tonight’s squad to face Bournemouth in the Premier League as he closes in on his loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

The Belgium international is poised to complete a temporary transfer to the Bundesliga giants in a transfer merry-go-round involving Olivier Giroud and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Telegraph claimed yesterday that Batshuayi was on his way to Dortmund, and set to be replaced by £18million Arsenal striker Giroud at Stamford Bridge.

It now looks like things are moving along, with HLN journalist Kristof Terreur reporting that the 24-year-old is not going to be involved for Chelsea against Bournemouth tonight as he looks to finalise his loan deal and undergo a medical.

Michy Batshuayi didn’t join up with the Chelsea squad yesterday evening. We all know what that means, don’t we? Dortmund bound. Medical + last details to be arranged today. #cfc #bvb pic.twitter.com/CuByjmhQIT — Kristof Terreur ? (@HLNinEngeland) January 31, 2018

Batshuayi has struggled to settle in his time at Stamford Bridge, despite becoming something of a fan-favourite for his bubbly Twitter persona.

The former Marseille man also made an important impact off the bench last season as he struck Chelsea’s winner at West Brom that ultimately sealed their Premier League title win.

Still, Batshuayi found himself behind Diego Costa in the pecking order last term and has remained that way despite Costa leaving and being replaced by Alvaro Morata this year.

With his prolific record at former club Marseille, however, he could prove a decent addition for Dortmund if given the chance to play more often.