Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool joined by Bayern Munich in race to sign £40M-rated wonder-kid

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of winger Christian Pulisic, after it was reported that Bayern Munich have joined the race for the 19-year-old.

This is according to the Sun, who are re-reporting an article from SportBILD, who are stating that German champions are eyeing up the youngster, and that the Reds are said to also be interested in the US international.

The news outlet are also reporting that Borussia Dortmund value the player at around £40M, so should Liverpool end up making a move for the player, they’ll to dig deep into their pockets in order to do so.

Since making his first team debut for the Bundelsiga outfit in the 2016/17 season, Pulisic has managed to wow fans with his ability and potential.

In total for the former Bundesliga champions, the USA international has managed to amass a total of 11 goals and 14 appearances in 80 games, an impressive return considering the player so young.

So far this season, the winger has managed to clock up a total of three goals and one assist in 18 league appearances.

Pulisic’s lightning-quick pace and high-quality dribbling ability has seen some label the player as one of the most exciting young talents in the whole of Europe.

Should Liverpool up their interest in Pulisic, it’ll be interesting to see if they can beat the rest of the chasing pack to the signing of the player.