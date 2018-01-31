“Last thing we need right now” – Chelsea fans left distraught as Blues ace taken off during first half in “huge blow” for Conte’s side

Chelsea fans took to social media at half time of their clash against Bournemouth this evening, with Blues fans being distraught at the fact that defensive ace Andreas Christensen had to be taken off midway through the first half.

The Blues failed to fined a breakthrough against Eddie Howe’s side during the first 45 minutes, with one of the home side’s best chances falling to Gary Cahill, who failed to convert.

The first period was a fairly even affair, with both sides having a decent share of possession and both getting off a number of attempts.

Midway through the first half, Denmark international Andreas Christensen had to be taken off with what looked like an injury to his hamstring.

Chelsea fans took to Twitter during the match to vent their sadness at seeing the defender go off midway through the first period.

Here are a few select tweets from fans talking about Christensen’s unfortunate injury.

