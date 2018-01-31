“Last thing we need right now” – Chelsea fans left distraught as Blues ace taken off during first half in “huge blow” for Conte’s side

Chelsea taking on Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge this evening

Blues went into half time drawing 0-0 with Cherries

Fans were distraught as key Chelsea ace was taken off through injury midway though first 45

Chelsea fans took to social media at half time of their clash against Bournemouth this evening, with Blues fans being distraught at the fact that defensive ace Andreas Christensen had to be taken off midway through the first half.

The Blues failed to fined a breakthrough against Eddie Howe’s side during the first 45 minutes, with one of the home side’s best chances falling to Gary Cahill, who failed to convert.

The first period was a fairly even affair, with both sides having a decent share of possession and both getting off a number of attempts.

Midway through the first half, Denmark international Andreas Christensen had to be taken off with what looked like an injury to his hamstring.

Chelsea fans took to Twitter during the match to vent their sadness at seeing the defender go off midway through the first period.

Here are a few select tweets from fans talking about Christensen’s unfortunate injury.

NOOOOO! Not Christensen. Looks like a hamstring injury. — Sripad (@falsewinger) January 31, 2018

Andreas Christensen looks to have pulled his hamstring, and is unlikely to continue. He'll be replaced by Antonio Rudiger. #CFC — Vaishali Bhardwaj (@VaiBhardwaj) January 31, 2018

Christensen told me on Tuesday that his body was finding it tough to navigate a first season without a winter break. Hope it's not serious #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 31, 2018

Closest chance yet! Cahill just over the bar. We’re playing ok, not fluid but having the better of the possession. Huge blow Christensen going off. — CFC FANTV (@CFCFANTVYT) January 31, 2018

Christensen with a hamstring injury. Last thing we need right now. — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) January 31, 2018

I hope Christensen's injury isn't serious. We need him against Barcelona and Man United. #Donkomi #CitiSports — Fentuo Tahiru (@Fentuo) January 31, 2018

Christensen injured is sad, Barkley played decent that half but need Hudson Odoi for Pedro ASAP — ChelsFinest (@ChelsFinest) January 31, 2018