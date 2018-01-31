Video: Liverpool star Nathaniel Clyne given brutal treatment in reality TV cameo appearance

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne didn’t have the best time in this reality TV clip

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne had a somewhat unfortunate experience appearing in a reality TV show Love & Hip Hop Miami.

In the space of just 25 seconds in the clip below, the England international was referred to as an ‘international soccer superstar’ – either sarcastically or over-generously, to say the least.

The host also pronounced Clyne’s name wrong before the player was basically barged out of the way by another guest.

Here’s Nathaniel Clyne on love and hip hop Miami pic.twitter.com/GAYetnVA3P — Cam (@BFooli) January 30, 2018

The 26-year-old has been out of action for the whole season so far in a big blow to Liverpool, but at least it seems he’s found a way to keep himself busy.

Quite how Clyne appeared on a show like this is not entirely clear, but hopefully he can laugh at himself a bit – because others surely will be.

Away from the hip hop world, Liverpool won 3-0 against Huddersfield Town last night thanks to goals from Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, giving their top four hopes a boost as Arsenal lost to Swansea City on the same night.