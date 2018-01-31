Liverpool transfer news: £20M ace could be set for Anfield departure, Bundesliga outfit to battle Premier League side for player

Player is currently down the pecking order with Jurgen Klopp’s side

Both Swansea and Wolfsburg interested in signing midfielder

Reds reportedly willing to sell 23-year-old

Liverpool midfielder Lazar Markovic is being eyed up by both Wolfsburg and Swansea, with it being reported that the Reds would be willing to sell the player.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who are reporting that Swansea are eyeing up the 23-year-old after missing out on Nicolas Gaitan, and that the Welsh side will have to go head-to-head with the Bundesliga giants for the player.

Markovic, who joined the club for £20M in 2014 as per the BBC, has been loaned out to a number of teams in the past, however it’s being said that Jurgen Klopp’s side are willing to let the player leave on a permanent basis this time around, as also reported by the Daily Mail.

Since securing his move to Anfield in the summer of 2014, Markovic has failed to make his mark on Merseyside.

In 34 appearances for the Reds, the Serbian international has only been able to muster up a tally of three goals and one assists, a poor return for a player of his quality.

The winger has spent his time on loan at a number of clubs, including Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon and Hull City, clubs were he managed to amass a total of six goals and three assists in 49 appearances.

Markovic has found himself well out-of-favour at Anfield this campaign, with the player only being able to make one appearances for the club, with that coming in the Premier League 2.

Should Liverpool manage to sell Markovic this evening, it’ll be interesting to see if the Reds can manage to re-coup anywhere near the £20M fee they paid for the player four years ago.