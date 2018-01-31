Manchester City told to smash their transfer record to sign Liverpool target in last-minute deal

Manchester City will have to pay up for this deadline day transfer

Leicester City want as much as £70million for Riyad Mahrez

Liverpool have also been recently linked with the Algerian winger

Manchester City have reportedly been told it will cost them a club-record £70million to seal the transfer of Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez on deadline day.

The Algeria international has long looked one of the top players in the Premier League outside of the big six of Manchester City, United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

It’s little surprise to see rumours of interest in Mahrez going down to deadline day, with the Daily Express recently claiming he was in talks over a move to Liverpool.

With Philippe Coutinho leaving for Barcelona this January, the Reds signing Mahrez would have made a great deal of sense, but Leroy Sane’s injury has seemingly sparked City into life.

According to the Daily Star, Pep Guardiola’s side have failed with an initial bid of £50m and been told it will take them a club-record £70m to prise Mahrez away from the Foxes.

The 26-year-old could be an ideal player to fill the void left by the injured Sane, and could also be a fine alternative to Alexis Sanchez, who recently joined Manchester United despite long-standing links with City.

ESPN had City as favourites to sign Sanchez earlier this month, but he surprisingly u-turned on that and moved to Old Trafford instead, so Guardiola could do well to sign another attacker.

City’s current club-record purchase is the £55m buy of Kevin De Bruyne back in 2015, according to BBC Sport.