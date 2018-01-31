Manchester United star signs deal to complete transfer to new club

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set for LA Galaxy

Reports claim he signed a deal with the MLS club a few weeks ago

Ibrahimovic’s playing time at Old Trafford looks set to become limited

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly signed a contract with LA Galaxy as he looks close to completing a transfer to the MLS.

The Swedish forward has had his injury troubles in recent times, despite only recently making his first-team comeback for the Red Devils.

It now looks like Ibrahimovic’s time at United will come to a premature end as he’s agreed on a deal to move to LA Galaxy just before the start of the season in the US in March, according to L’Equipe, as translated by the Daily Star.

Ibrahimovic has been a success in his short time at United, finishing as the club’s top scorer last season and playing a key role in their victories in the Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League.

The 36-year-old may now struggle to get back to his best at this age after so long out injured, and a step down to the level of the MLS could be a wise move for him to keep his career going.

United’s signing of Alexis Sanchez this month could make it even harder for Ibrahimovic to get back into the starting XI, with Romelu Lukaku’s arrival in the summer already posing a threat to his chances.

Still, if Ibrahimovic were to move to the MLS, he’d undoubtedly be one of the most exciting arrivals yet for American soccer.