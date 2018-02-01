Borussia Dortmund ace pays classy tribute to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Arsenal transfer

Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho paid a classy tribute to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The England youth international said it was an ‘honour’ to play with the Arsenal new-boy

Sancho praised Aubameyang for teaching him a lot and for his sense of humour

READ MORE: Thierry Henry risks angering Arsenal fans with latest comments on departing star

Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho went against the grain by praising Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his deadline day transfer to Arsenal.

The Gabon international’s move to the Emirates Stadium was confirmed yesterday, with Dortmund’s farewell statement at the time not exactly complimentary.

This followed a lengthy transfer saga last month as Arsenal seemed to unsettle Aubameyang, who missed his side’s Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin amid the speculation.

Still, there’s no hostility from Sancho towards Aubameyang, with the 17-year-old praising the player in a tweet about his exit.

This also bodes well for Arsenal fans if there were any lingering doubts over the 28-year-old’s attitude or behaviour, as it seems he was an important part of helping Sancho settle in Germany.

The England youth international made the surprise move to Dortmund from Manchester City last summer and has started to see more first-team action recently.

I want to say a big thank you to you man!! From the first day I joined you welcomed me. In a short space of time you taught me a lot of things. It’s was an honour playing with you ??

I will miss you and your jokes for sure ? #ManNotHot@Aubameyang7 good luck big bro! ??? pic.twitter.com/GEDVks4u1M — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) January 31, 2018

With pictures of him and Aubameyang together, Sancho tweeted: ‘I want to say a big thank you to you man!! From the first day I joined you welcomed me. In a short space of time you taught me a lot of things. It’s was an honour playing with you I will miss you and your jokes for sure.’

Aubameyang could also prove a useful presence in the Arsenal squad, which is full of young players this season as Arsene Wenger has given increased playing time to academy talents such as Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson, while Alex Iwobi has also come up through the ranks in recent years.