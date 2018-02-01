Pictures: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks sharp in first Arsenal training session

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started training with new club Arsenal

The Gabonese forward joined from Borussia Dortmund on deadline day

Aubameyang, 28, trained alone today ahead of a possible debut this weekend

Arsenal new-boy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was snapped in training with the club for the first time today after completing his transfer from Borussia Dortmund yesterday.

The Gabon international looks an exciting signing after shining in the Bundesliga, and fans will hope he can replicate that form to help fill the void left up front by the departing Alexis Sanchez.

Aubameyang looked sharp as he trained with Arsenal for the first time, though he was on his own in this particular session.

The 28-year-old could be in line to make his debut for the Gunners when they take on Everton at the Emirates Stadium this Saturday, though it remains to be seen if that game will come a little early for him.

Aubameyang did play in Dortmund’s last game against Freiburg, though he’d previously sat out the match against Hertha Berlin as the transfer saga dragged on.

Arsenal fans got their first glimpse of Aubameyang in an Arsenal kit as he was unveiled yesterday, and now they can see him in full training gear as his journey with the north Londoners begins…