Manager aims dig at Arsenal over failed transfer deadline day approach

West Brom boss Alan Pardew has aimed a dig at Arsenal

The Gunners were linked with a deadline day move for Jonny Evans

Pardew has more or less confirmed the bid was nowhere near good enough

West Brom manager Alan Pardew has aimed a dig at Arsenal over their transfer deadline day approach for defender Jonny Evans.

The Northern Ireland international was linked several times with the Gunners over the last few weeks, though a deal never materialised for him to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Express and Star claim West Brom turned down a bid of around £12million for Evans, which does seem rather low in this current market for a player of his experience and pedigree at Premier League level.

Evans was once a key player for Manchester United, helping them win a number of major honours, including three Premier League titles before leaving the club for the Hawthorns back in 2015.

Arsenal could have done with strengthening at the back this winter, but it seems they ended up angering the Baggies with their low-balling efforts to land Evans.

Pardew very critical of Arsenal’s approach to Jonny Evans deal “I sat here every week saying there was no point coming in late unless it was going to knock us off our chair. “It was no-where near that. They got the response they were expecting with that bid.” — James Benge (@jamesbenge) February 1, 2018

Pardew appeared to confirm as much with his comments in his press conference today, as quoted by reporter James Benge on Twitter.

‘I sat here every week saying there was no point coming in late unless it was going to knock us off our chair,’ Pardew said.

‘It was no-where near that. They got the response they were expecting with that bid.’