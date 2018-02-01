Chelsea star warned about his place in the team after Olivier Giroud transfer

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has been warned about his place in the team

Paul Merson believes new signing Olivier Giroud could take his place up front

Morata has struggled since joining from Real Madrid in the summer

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has fired a warning to Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata about his place in the Blues’ starting XI following the deadline day transfer of Olivier Giroud.

The France international sealed his move from Arsenal yesterday in a surprise deal that Merson thinks could end up being a great move by the Premier League champions.

Having sold Diego Costa, Chelsea have looked a little lighter up front this season, with Morata struggling to live up to expectations since his summer move from Real Madrid.

The Spain international looks in need of a rest after rarely being first choice week in, week out for his club throughout his career but being forced to fill that role at Stamford Bridge this term.

The arrival of Giroud will take the pressure off Morata to deliver the goods in every game, though Merson feels he could actually take the 25-year-old’s spot in the team.

‘To get Giroud for that price, it’s a cup of tea, that is,’ Merson told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Star.

‘He could keep Alvaro Morata out of the team, he really could.’

Merson also praised Chelsea’s signing of Ross Barkley and the departures of Michy Batshuayi and Kenedy on loan.