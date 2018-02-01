Chelsea star receives tip-off that Real Madrid attacker will seal summer transfer to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea look likely to seal the transfer of Marco Asensio in the summer

Eden Hazard, meanwhile, has been in talks over a move to Real Madrid

Alvaro Morata has learned that Asensio is likely to be included in the deal

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly learned that he’ll be reunited with one of his old Real Madrid team-mates next season.

According to Diario Gol, Eden Hazard has been in informal talks over moving to the Bernabeu and has told Morata he expects Asensio to move to Stamford Bridge as part of the deal.

Another recent report from Diario Gol claimed Morata was keen on the Blues signing Asensio, with the player knowing him well from their time together in Madrid.

Asensio looks one of the most exciting young talents in European football despite largely losing his place in Zinedine Zidane’s starting line up this season.

The 22-year-old shone in his breakthrough last season and could certainly do a job for a club like Chelsea, who could do with a direct replacement if they do lose Hazard to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international has been one of their most important players in recent years and would prove a tough act to follow, though Asensio could be ideal if he fulfils his tremendous potential.

Chelsea have struggled to attract the biggest names in recent times, with a number of their summer signings struggling to perform, while fans remain divided over whether or not January additions Ross Barkley, Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri are really of the required standard.