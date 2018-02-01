Barcelona prepared to sanction exit for £131million Chelsea transfer target

Barcelona look ready to part with Ousmane Dembele amid links with Chelsea

Atletico Madrid seem a likely destination in a swap deal with Antoine Griezmann

Dembele only just joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund last summer

READ MORE: Chelsea 0-3 Bournemouth player ratings, stats and reaction

Barcelona are reportedly tempted to let Ousmane Dembele go just one season after signing him, according to latest transfer speculation from Don Balon.

The France international only just joined the Catalan giants from Borussia Dortmund last summer in a move Don Balon claim cost them £131million.

However, Dembele has had a difficult start at the Nou Camp, largely due to injuries, and it seems he could already be on his way out as a makeweight in any deal for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

Don Balon previously linked Dembele as a potential transfer target for Chelsea to replace Eden Hazard, but Barca would rather use him to give themselves more of a chance of landing Griezmann.

Griezmann has shone for Atletico Madrid, showing himself to be one of the finest attacking players in Europe on his day and earning links with other big clubs.

The Sun recently linked him with a possible move to Manchester United, while another report from Don Balon suggests Real Madrid could also be an option for him.

It would be a shame to see a talented young player like Dembele shipped out of Barcelona so quickly, but the nature of modern football means players really have to hit the ground running these days before facing potential exits for bigger-name replacements.