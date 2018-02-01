£95m star set for talks with manager after becoming ‘depressed’ over failed Manchester City transfer

Riyad Mahrez is set to hold talks with Leicester City manager Claude Puel

The £95million-rated winger was denied a deadline day transfer to Manchester City

Mahrez, 26, was described by a friend as ‘depressed’ over the situation

READ MORE: Man City will go all out to sign £200m Chelsea star after missing out on £95m Mahrez

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is reportedly set for talks with manager Claude Puel over his situation at the club after being denied a deadline day transfer to Manchester City.

According to the Independent, Mahrez saw a potential move to City blocked by Leicester, who were asking for as much as £95million to let him go on the last day of January.

Puel seems prepared to do what he can to reintegrate the Algeria international back into his squad after what was clearly a stressful deadline day for the player.

Mahrez did not feature as Leicester lost 2-1 away to Everton last night, while City got on alright without him to beat West Brom 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

It seems only a matter of time before the 26-year-old makes his way to a top Premier League or European club after shining at the King Power Stadium, standing out as one of the best players in the top flight outside the ‘big six’ clubs.

According to Sky Sports, a friend revealed Mahrez was ‘depressed’ at not being granted a move, in what could prove a challenging task for Leicester to improve his mood in the second half of the season.

‘Riyad is very depressed this evening over the events of the last two days. He doesn’t understand why Leicester have behaved in the way they have,’ Mahrez’s friend said.

‘This is the fourth transfer window in which Leicester have said they will allow him to leave. He feels very strongly that he has done everything in his powers for the club.

‘He played a huge part in Leicester’s promotion in his first season. He then helped them make history in winning the Premier League title and he has done what the chairman has asked of him, which is to stay at the King Power and secure the club’s Premier League safety.

‘They have let N’Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater go. He would have been the record sale in the history of the club and the record purchase for Manchester City.’