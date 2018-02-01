Manchester City table swap deal bid to seal transfer of £87.5million playmaker

Manchester City have made an offer for Real Madrid star Isco

The Premier League giants have offered £87.5million plus Bernardo Silva

City want Isco as a long-term replacement for David Silva

Manchester City have reportedly tabled a bid of £87.5million plus Bernardo Silva to seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco, according to Don Balon.

The Spain international is said to be unsettled at the Bernabeu after playing less of a key role in the team this season, and Don Balon claim City have become aware of his situation.

Isco could be an ideal long-term replacement for David Silva, who remains a key part of Pep Guardiola’s side but who has just turned 32 and could head into decline in the near future.

Meanwhile, City’s other Silva, Bernardo, has not been a regular at the Etihad Stadium since his summer move from Monaco and Don Balon claim he has been offered to Real alongside cash as part of the deal.

The Portuguese playmaker has struggled to establish himself in English football but shone during his time in Ligue 1 and could do well if given another chance at a top European club.

It remains to be seen if Real would accept such a proposal for Isco, who has largely been a key part of their first-team despite something of a dip this term.

If City could pull this move off, there seems little doubt Isco could fit in perfectly into Guardiola’s way of playing.