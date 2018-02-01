Manchester United fans fuming at as referee somehow misses shocking off-the-ball incident in Tottenham defeat

Manchester United fans are fuming at referee Andre Marriner for missing an incident between Ander Herrera and Jan Vertonghen during yesterday’s defeat to Tottenham.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 away to Spurs after being stunned in the first half as Christian Eriksen opened the scoring after just 11 seconds and Phil Jones’ own goal made it 2-0 before the break.

Still, United fans feel aggrieved at a major incident being missed as Tottenham defender Vertonghen was spotted grabbing Herrera’s throat late on for no obvious reason.

There was a slight coming together between the pair and clearly some bad blood afterwards, but the referee missed it as he followed play down the other end of the pitch.

United fans are already seething after a poor result at Wembley, and this seems to have only worsened the mood among their fan-base as they fall further behind in the Premier League title race thanks to Manchester City’s win on the same evening.

