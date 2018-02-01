Manchester United fans fuming at as referee somehow misses shocking off-the-ball incident in Tottenham defeat

Manchester United fans aren’t happy the referee missed Jan Vertonghen’s attack on Ander Herrera

The Tottenham defender appeared to grab the Red Devils ace by the throat

United fans aren’t happy this was missed as they suffered a frustrating defeat to Spurs

Manchester United fans are fuming at referee Andre Marriner for missing an incident between Ander Herrera and Jan Vertonghen during yesterday’s defeat to Tottenham.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 away to Spurs after being stunned in the first half as Christian Eriksen opened the scoring after just 11 seconds and Phil Jones’ own goal made it 2-0 before the break.

Still, United fans feel aggrieved at a major incident being missed as Tottenham defender Vertonghen was spotted grabbing Herrera’s throat late on for no obvious reason.

Vertonghen grabbing Herrera around neck yet no mention on BT but when Young threw an elbow couldn’t be shown enough pic.twitter.com/N1Lc1aXJLU — Rob Vella (@Ziggy_UNITED) January 31, 2018

There was a slight coming together between the pair and clearly some bad blood afterwards, but the referee missed it as he followed play down the other end of the pitch.

United fans are already seething after a poor result at Wembley, and this seems to have only worsened the mood among their fan-base as they fall further behind in the Premier League title race thanks to Manchester City’s win on the same evening.

Lets see if Vertonghen gets banned for what he did to Herrera last night, like Ashley Young did earlier in the season — T (@eckotyler) February 1, 2018

We all just ignoring that Vertonghen grabbed Herrera around the neck? pic.twitter.com/TiHHSTcOj5 — Red Manc Clothing (@RedMancClothing) February 1, 2018

No replay for Herrera and Vertonghen grabbing each other’s throats? — Adam Class Maloney (@maloneyam34) January 31, 2018